Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €181.80 ($213.88). Pernod Ricard shares last traded at €181.05 ($213.00), with a volume of 312,739 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RI. Credit Suisse Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €186.00 ($218.82) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pernod Ricard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €182.33 ($214.51).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €171.63.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.