Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Price Up 18.6%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT)’s stock price shot up 18.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26. 112,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 54,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02. The company has a market cap of C$15.95 million and a PE ratio of -2.93.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$11.54 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.2251163 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

