Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.77 Million

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,866.85 or 0.04821837 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market cap of $1.77 million and $247,690.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00082488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00024397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $392.17 or 0.01012932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00052644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,630.60 or 0.09377366 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

