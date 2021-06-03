Peter N. Witty Sells 605 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total value of $1,099,242.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,195,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CABO opened at $1,791.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,788.00. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,674.35 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80.
Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CABO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,153.29.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Permit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.
Cable One Company Profile
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.
See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.