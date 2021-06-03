Peter N. Witty Sells 605 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total value of $1,099,242.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,195,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CABO opened at $1,791.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,788.00. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,674.35 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

CABO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,153.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Permit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

