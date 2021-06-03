Peter Schultz Sells 9,697 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Stock

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,523,980.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $159.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.94. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.26 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.47.
PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. Research analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 13.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth about $33,319,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the first quarter worth about $671,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.
Separately, KeyCorp raised PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.
PS Business Parks Company Profile
PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.
