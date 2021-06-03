Peter Schultz Sells 9,697 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Stock

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,523,980.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $159.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.94. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.26 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. Research analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 13.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth about $33,319,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the first quarter worth about $671,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp raised PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

