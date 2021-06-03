Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) rose 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $6.13. Approximately 15,060 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.49.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

