Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Game Creek Capital LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Game Creek Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 5.3% of Game Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Security Asset Management increased its position in Pfizer by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares during the period. North American Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 233,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $38.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,010,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $217.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

