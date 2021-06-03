Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.78. The stock had a trading volume of 164,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,010,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

