Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Up to $20.54

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.54, but opened at $20.99. Pharvaris B.V. shares last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 50 shares traded.

PHVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharvaris B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36. The company has a market cap of $668.32 million and a P/E ratio of -3.36.

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.36). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pharvaris B.V. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Atlantic LLC bought a new stake in Pharvaris B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at $67,716,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Pharvaris B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at $67,910,000. venBio Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pharvaris B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at $64,447,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Pharvaris B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at $28,897,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Pharvaris B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at $23,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

About Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

