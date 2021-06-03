Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,178,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.08% of Philip Morris International worth $104,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $96.81 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $98.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.99.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.