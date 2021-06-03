Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 746 ($9.75). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 744 ($9.72), with a volume of 585,974 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on PHNX shares. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 794 ($10.37) to GBX 793 ($10.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 775.33 ($10.13).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. The company has a market capitalization of £7.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a GBX 24.10 ($0.31) dividend. This is an increase from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $23.40. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is 0.51%.

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.42), for a total transaction of £28,299.25 ($36,973.15).

Phoenix Group Company Profile (LON:PHNX)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

