PhoenixDAO One Day Trading Volume Tops $295,816.00 (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0992 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $5.91 million and approximately $295,816.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00078511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00025206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.85 or 0.01000708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.78 or 0.09336034 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00052287 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,595,770 coins. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

