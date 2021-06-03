Phore Trading Up 48.9% Over Last 7 Days (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 48.9% higher against the US dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000692 BTC on major exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $6.51 million and $2,350.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00009775 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015164 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $255.12 or 0.00655650 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,160,163 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

