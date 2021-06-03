Pi Financial Increases Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$14.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from C$12.75 to C$14.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.97% from the stock’s previous close.

WDO has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Wesdome Gold Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.42.

WDO stock traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.42. 344,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,139. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.77. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$7.78 and a 1-year high of C$15.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$48.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

