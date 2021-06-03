Pi Financial Increases Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$14.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from C$12.75 to C$14.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.97% from the stock’s previous close.
WDO has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Wesdome Gold Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.42.
WDO stock traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.42. 344,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,139. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.77. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$7.78 and a 1-year high of C$15.00.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
