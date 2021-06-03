Pi Financial Trims Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Target Price to C$5.50

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Pi Financial from C$5.80 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of EXN traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 59,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,228. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.84. Excellon Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.88 and a 52 week high of C$6.15.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$11.77 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Excellon Resources will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

