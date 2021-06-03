PIBBLE Market Capitalization Reaches $41.19 Million (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $41.19 million and $20,463.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIBBLE coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00083099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00024047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.61 or 0.01013658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00052774 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,617.92 or 0.09340889 BTC.

PIBBLE Coin Profile

PIBBLE (PIB) is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

