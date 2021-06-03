Pickle Finance Market Cap Reaches $18.39 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be purchased for $12.82 or 0.00033855 BTC on popular exchanges. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $18.39 million and $5.74 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00078819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00025041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $377.69 or 0.00997795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.53 or 0.09337651 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00052237 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,442,438 coins and its circulating supply is 1,434,981 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.