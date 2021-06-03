PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Price Down 12% This Week

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 12% against the dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $11.93 million and $219,830.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00079442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00025234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.85 or 0.01001328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,890.94 or 0.10338661 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00052552 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

