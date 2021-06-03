Pigeoncoin 1-Day Volume Tops $30,234.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $30,234.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00011799 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000099 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

