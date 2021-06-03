Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

PDO stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.28. 203,371 shares of the stock traded hands.

About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

