Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Down 5.2%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s stock price fell 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $132.11 and last traded at $132.67. 164,292 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,609,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.90.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.15. The company has a market cap of $164.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

