Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,916,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,332 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.10% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $613,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

PNFP opened at $91.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.59. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $96.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $200,089.89. Also, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $90,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,905,858.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,527 shares of company stock worth $1,831,838 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.