Piper Sandler Cuts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $175.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.15.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $123.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Splunk has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.95.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts expect that Splunk will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $292,728.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,629,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,419.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.