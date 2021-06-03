Piper Sandler Lowers MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $483.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $513.00 to $483.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $557.56.

Shares of MKTX opened at $460.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $488.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total value of $1,912,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,070 shares of company stock worth $17,330,099. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,665,000 after purchasing an additional 530,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,273,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 288.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,522,000 after purchasing an additional 254,372 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,279,000 after purchasing an additional 237,394 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,309,000 after purchasing an additional 151,903 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

