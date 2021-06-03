Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $59.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $54.50. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.35.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Shares of SNV opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.16.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,753,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Synovus Financial by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 80,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 54,526 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.