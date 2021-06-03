Pirl Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, Pirl has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Pirl has a market cap of $131,625.57 and $17.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,870.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,826.34 or 0.07271194 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $715.68 or 0.01841199 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.96 or 0.00493857 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.29 or 0.00178250 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.41 or 0.00796005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.10 or 0.00483917 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007422 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.45 or 0.00441079 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

