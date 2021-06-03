PlayGame Price Reaches $0.0004 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. PlayGame has a market cap of $373,246.89 and $6,263.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlayGame has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PlayGame

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

