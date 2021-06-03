Playgroundz Trading 38.6% Lower This Week (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Playgroundz has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $1,188.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 38.6% against the US dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00068735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.35 or 0.00327371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00231532 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.87 or 0.01186350 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,620.56 or 1.00066304 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00033684 BTC.

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

