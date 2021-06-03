Playkey (PKT) Reaches Market Cap of $355,970.50

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 22.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Playkey has a market capitalization of $355,970.50 and $91,856.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00082737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00024297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.45 or 0.01020625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00053674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,655.59 or 0.09387223 BTC.

Playkey Profile

PKT is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

