PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Trading 6.2% Higher

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.37 and last traded at $46.07. 25,684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,768,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.37.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.70.

In related news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $7,152,284.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,590,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at $15,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

