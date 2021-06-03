Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,206 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.05% of Plexus worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plexus stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.30. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $59.59 and a 12 month high of $101.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

In related news, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $430,200.00. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $193,545.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,344.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,536 shares of company stock worth $1,787,355. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

