Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,471.27

Shares of Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,471.27 ($19.22) and traded as high as GBX 1,519 ($19.85). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,499.50 ($19.59), with a volume of 148,670 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLUS shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 958 ($12.52) target price on shares of Plus500 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Plus500 from GBX 1,945 ($25.41) to GBX 2,090 ($27.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,471.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.49.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading and mobile platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

