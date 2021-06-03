pNetwork (PNT) Market Capitalization Tops $36.67 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last week, pNetwork has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One pNetwork coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00002983 BTC on exchanges. pNetwork has a market cap of $36.67 million and $7.51 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00081140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00025546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.09 or 0.01008455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00053222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09373083 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 77,055,898 coins and its circulating supply is 31,859,079 coins. The official website for pNetwork is p.network . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

