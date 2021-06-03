Poehling Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 23,384 Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Athene by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,551 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter valued at $60,278,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at $67,388,000. OCO Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Athene by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,242,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,597,000 after purchasing an additional 52,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Athene by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,054,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,154,000 after purchasing an additional 339,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATH. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $62.18 on Thursday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $63.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $111,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,115.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,662. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

