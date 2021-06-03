Poehling Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 11.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 572,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Sabre by 28.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $377,029.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,932 shares in the company, valued at $17,244,908.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,258,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,110.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SABR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

SABR opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.25. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. Sabre’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

