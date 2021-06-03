Poehling Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,518 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Enbridge by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Enbridge by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.98. The firm has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 144.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

