Poehling Capital Management LLC Buys 24,389 Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,389 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNOG. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72.

A number of research analysts have commented on GNOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

