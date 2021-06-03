Poehling Capital Management LLC Buys 8,669 Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,669 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVOL. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,251,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at about $17,713,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,685,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,128,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 147.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 475,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,583,000 after buying an additional 283,065 shares during the last quarter.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 12-month low of $26.79 and a 12-month high of $28.95.

