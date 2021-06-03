Poehling Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,940 Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,783,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,684,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $157,685,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $129,657,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $178.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.23. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.15 and a 52-week high of $207.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

MSGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.86.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

