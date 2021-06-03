Poehling Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Poehling Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,808 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $50,892,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $6,193,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $752,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 57,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $912,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

DISCA stock opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.62. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

In other Discovery news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Beck sold 15,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,326.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,698.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,337 shares of company stock valued at $16,417,990. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

