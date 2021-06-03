Poehling Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Poehling Capital Management LLC reduced its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,681 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,512,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,073,000 after purchasing an additional 485,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106,259 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,435,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,314,000 after acquiring an additional 830,854 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $274,539,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VIAC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

