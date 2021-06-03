Poehling Capital Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Poehling Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,394,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,606,000. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.09.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 140,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $12,665,274.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,115,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock valued at $147,529,685. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $91.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.02. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $94.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.77%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

