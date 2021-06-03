Poehling Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI)

Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 114,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Gores Holdings VI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHVI. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VI during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the first quarter worth about $681,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the first quarter worth about $723,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VI during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GHVI opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01. Gores Holdings VI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

