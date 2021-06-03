Poehling Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,341 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 88.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $216.74 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $149.85 and a twelve month high of $219.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

