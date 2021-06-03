Poehling Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,114.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 24,315 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.53.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.30. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

