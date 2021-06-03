PolkaFoundry (PKF) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.56 Million

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PolkaFoundry has a market cap of $11.25 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00082983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00024271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.61 or 0.01023530 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00053085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,658.09 or 0.09416756 BTC.

About PolkaFoundry

PolkaFoundry (PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,382,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaFoundry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaFoundry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

