Polkamon 1-Day Volume Tops $1.94 Million (PMON)

Polkamon (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Polkamon coin can now be purchased for $7.30 or 0.00018738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamon has a market cap of $12.51 million and $1.94 million worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polkamon has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00069435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.35 or 0.00321885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.43 or 0.00237342 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $468.19 or 0.01202231 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003616 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00034256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,951.31 or 1.00020470 BTC.

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

