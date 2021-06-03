Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) One Day Volume Tops $3,779.00

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $143.98 or 0.00372298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $3,779.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token (CRYPTO:PGT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

