Polymath One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.59 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $161.10 million and $1.59 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.32 or 0.00493538 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000236 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 618,764,165 coins. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.