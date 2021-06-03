PolySwarm Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.61 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $11.61 million and $28,019.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00082701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00024217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.78 or 0.01016294 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00053333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,653.25 or 0.09380936 BTC.

PolySwarm Coin Profile

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.